Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross Announced For WWE Raw Tonight

WWE has officially announced Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross in a battle between former Women’s Tag Team Champions for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

This match has been brewing for quite some time, dating back to their time on the Smackdown brand. Bliss’ recent affiliation with The Fiend has driven a wedge between the pair of friends, and things escalated to a whole new level last week when backstage officials and security had to separate the two.

Plans for Raw tonight are likely still being finalized as nothing more has been announced for the show, just 24 hours after the red brand defeated Team Smackdown at WWE Survivor Series.

