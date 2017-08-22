Alexa Bliss Could Win Back The Raw Women’s Title Next Week

Alexa Bliss will get her championship rematch on next week’s Raw, as she’ll challenge Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE could very well give the title back to Alexa next week. Why? Two reasons: according to Meltzer, WWE wants to have Alexa as the champion of the Raw brand, and, on top of that, Vince McMahon is apparently in title changing mode.

“I just think that they want Alexa Bliss to be the champion, and Vince right now is in the mode of doing lots of title changes figuring that gets attention, and maybe it’s the right move. If you notice, he’s doing a lot of things where… They switched so many titles in the last week, and then in a lot of cases like with The New Day and with Tozawa, they switched the titles and then they switched them right back.”