Alexander Wolfe Returns To WWE NXT

Next week’s WWE NXT will be heavy on tag team action again.

In the main event, NXT Champion Finn Balor will join forces with Kyle O’Reilly to take on NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title bout.

This comes after William Regal granted Balor a chance to get his hands on the champs, but he needed to find a partner. Balor chose O’Reilly to cash in a favor.

The men’s Dusty Cup will continue with two quarterfinal matches. MSK will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, while Grizzled Young Veterans will face Kushida and Leon Ruff.

On the women’s side, it has been confirmed that Aliyah and Jessi Kamea will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a first-round match.

Lastly, Santos Escobar is slated to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Curt Stallion next week. Stallion earned this title match on the 205th episode of 205 Live when he won a five-way contender’s match.