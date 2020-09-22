All Competitors Revealed For NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

WWE has officially announced the Australian powerhouse Bronson Reed as the final entrant into this Wednesday night’s Gauntlet Eliminator match on WWE NXT television.

Reed will join KUSHIDA, Kylie O’Reilly, Timothy Thatcher and Cameron Grimes as the five competitors in the unique matchup. Two Superstars will start in the ring, while the others enter in four minute intervals.

Eliminations can only occur by pinfall or submission, with the winner getting a shot at Finn Balor and the NXT Championship at the next NXT Takeover event.