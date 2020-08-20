All Competitors Set For NXT TakeOver XXX Ladder Match, Updated Lineup

The field has been set, and we now know exactly who will be stepping into the ring this Saturday at NXT TakeOver XXX to battle for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

In the first of two qualifiers this evening, Johnny Gargano defeated Ridge Holland, the newcomer from the NXT UK brand. This was the match we reported on recently, where Gargano was dropped on his head and the action had to be stopped while officials checked on him.

Later in the night, Velveteen Dream pinned Finn Balor to take the final spot in Saturday’s war for the North American title. The match was filled with chaos and saw outside interference and a ref bump, in addition to Timothy Thatcher blindsiding Balor, costing him the win.

Gargano and Dream will join Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest as the five competitors in the championship ladder match.

NXT TakeOver XXX airs live this Saturday exclusively on the WWE Network, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There will also be a pre-show beginning at 6:30 PM ET, so the show will be running head-to-head with all but the first half hour of AEW Dynamite.

NXT Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Pre-Show Match

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag team Match

Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Legado del Fantasma