All Elite Wrestling’s return to New Jersey has been postponed, again. Ticketmaster has begun informing ticket holders that the AEW Dynamite live taping planned for July 22 will not be going on as planned.

This is the second time the show has been set back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was originally scheduled for March 25. The official Ticketmaster website is now listing an AEW Dynamite taping at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for Wednesday, February 24, 2021.