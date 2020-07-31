All Elite Wrestling Officially Signs “Mad King” Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The “Mad King” made his AEW debut two weeks ago on Dynamite, as the surprise answer to Cody Rhodes’ weekly open challenge for the TNT Championship.

While he took the “American Nightmare” to the absolute limit – at one point powerbombing the former WWE star into a pile of thumbtacks – Kingston was ultimately unsuccessful in capturing the title.

His performance, as well as a kick-ass promo prior to the match, however, lit the internet on fire and led to the phrase “HireEddieKingston” trending on Twitter throughout the evening.

While Kingston is all but guaranteed to shine on national television every Wednesday night, this is far from his first time appearing on our TV sets.

At 38, Eddie has been wrestling for nearly two decades, working for dozens of promotions including Chikara, CZW, Ring of Honor, IWA Mid-South, GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and was most recently a stand-out on the NWA Powerrr YouTube series.