All Elite Wrestling Releases Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley

All Elite Wrestling has released UK wrestlers Bea Priestley and Jimmy Havoc.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the news on Thursday evening, following reports that their profiles had been removed from the company’s official website. Sadie Gibbs has also confirmed that she has been released.

Priestley debuted at Fight for the Fallen in 2019, scoring a win over Britt Baker and Riho. She also faced Dr. Britt in a singles match at the Full Gear pay-per-view, and last appeared on the March 11 edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with Nyla Rose to defeat Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida.

After allegations of abuse came out against Havoc during the #SpeakingOut social media movement, AEW announced in June that he would undergo counseling and treatment as they monitored his status. An update on his status was never given.