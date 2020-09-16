All Elite Wrestling Signs Will Hobbs

All Elite Wrestling announced today the signing of Palo Alto heavyweight Will Hobbs.

Hobbs has been working the Bay Area indies for more than ten years, trained at the All Pro Wrestling Boot Camp.

He has been a standout on AEW DARK throughout the summer, with matches against Orange Cassidy, the Dark Order, Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears, among others.

Recently, Hobbs was the clear breakout star in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out, making it to the final six before being thrown over the ropes by Lance Archer – but not before eliminating The Blade.

Since then he has actually scored a pair of wins on DARK over Sean Legacy and former TNA prospect Jessy Sorensen.