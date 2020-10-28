All Elite Wrestling Star Defeats Thunder Rosa To Win NWA Women’s World Title

All Elite Wrestling’s Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa at Tuesday night’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view to capture the NWA Women’s World title for the first time.

Deeb returned to professional wrestling in 2017 after a lengthy hiatus, competing in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She later joined WWE as a coach at the Performance Center, but was laid off earlier this year during the company’s controversial COVID-19 cutbacks.

On the September 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, she lost her debut in a match that was heavily praised, as Deeb was brought in to make sure Thunder Rosa looked great going into a Champion vs. Champion match with Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out.

The National Wrestling Alliance has held multiple title defenses at the United Wrestling Network’s weekly pay-per-view series, helmed by David Marquez. Individual episodes and four-episode bundles are available through FITE TV. This week’s show also featured a match between Chris Dickinson and Peter Avalon.

