All Elite Wrestling Star Hospitalized After Injury At This Week’s TV Tapings

All Elite Wrestling star Abadon suffered an injury at the AEW Dynamite tapings held earlier this week, while recording a match with Tay Conti that was supposed to air on the October 28 episode.

While details are scarce at this point, multiple sources have said that the injury was said to be serious, and she was taken to the hospital after it happened. Rumors have been swirling since this week’s tapings, but the news was officially confirmed by F4WOnline.com.

Abadon made her debut on the March 4 edition of AEW DARK in a losing effort to Hikaru Shida. She returned on the June 11 episode of AEW Dynamite scoring a quick victory over Anna Jay, and it was announced the following week that she had signed a contract with the promotion.