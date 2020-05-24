All Elite Wrestling’s First Ever TNT Champion Is…?

Cody Rhodes is the TNT Champion.

The “American Nightmare” narrowly survived an absolute war against the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, winning a tournament that has played out on television over the past two months to become the inaugural title holder.

The baddest man on the planet himself, boxing icon Mike Tyson was on hand to present the TNT Championship, and was given free reign to do whatever he wanted.

Mostly, he just sat in his chair and excitedly watch the match play out in front of him, although Tyson did eventually make the call to eject Arn Anderson from ringside. He also stopped Jake Roberts from bringing his classic snake-in-a-bag down to ringside.

For those not satisfied with the design for the newly debuted TNT Championship, it was announced on the broadcast that the title is in an unfinished stated. Unfortunately, the gold platting that still needs to be added could not be finished in time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic effecting their belt designer.

As previously noted, a battle royal will take place next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite to determine the first challenger to Cody Rhodes and his brand new title.