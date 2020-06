The June 9 edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 will feature another all-women’s panel, with Renee Young set to host alongside Paige, Ember Moon and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Friday Night Smackdown Superstar Sonya Deville has already been confirmed for the show.

The Tuesday night lineup will start with a replay of the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view kicking off at 7PM ET, with WWE Backstage airing in its usual timeslot at 11PM ET.