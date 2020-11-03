Allysin Kay Reveals That She Is Now A Free Agent

Allysin Kay took to social media this week to reveal that she is now a free agent in wrestling, no longer working with NWA.

Kay thanked NWA for all the opportunities they provided, claiming that included one of her favorite ever matches. She then states she is now open for bookings and appearances, clearly looking ahead to the future.

Kay is a former NWA Women’s Champion, having won the title at the NWA Crockett Cup in 2019, beating Santana Garrett to claim the vacant title. She would go on to lose that title to Thunder Rosa at NWA Had Times.

She has been under contract with NWA since before the pandemic and is also a former IMPACT Wrestling star.