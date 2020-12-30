Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to an unnecessary controversy that sprang up around her husband’s tragic death.

Huber died this past weekend after receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic for unspecified, non-COVID related lung issues. The outpouring of support for Brodie has been overwhelmingly positive, on a scale rarely seen in the professional wrestling world.

Unfortunately, a controversial column – one that has since been deleted – created an ugly scene on social media as the piece’s author called for more transparency and criticized the lack of specific information available. The author in question has since been fired.

Below is the full statement issued by Amanda Huber on her Instagram account, later tweeted by Cash Wheeler of FTR:

“Imagine being 17 and spending a night chatting with a mutual friend. Then realizing that they were ‘the one’.

“You spend 7 years in an on again/ off again relationship only to break up. Then you give it one last shot. One last try. You start therapy and really push each other to become better people.

“You date some more. Navigate some crazy life curveballs. You find out you’re having a baby boy the day he is downsized. Then an injury in the sport they love. But you fight thru that. You get married and have the most beautiful little boy. That day you find out they got their dream job. The job they never in a million years thought they’d get.

“You give up everything to watch them chase that dream. It pays off and that world becomes everything. It gives you both everything you’ve ever dreamed of. You go on to build your dream life with another perfect little boy, 2 crazy dogs, and 5 cats. They get an opportunity to really bet on themselves and you watch them shine like never before.

“Life is SO good.

“Then suddenly one day that person gets sick. Each day they get sicker and sicker. You know how much they value their privacy so you ask those helping you to keep it quiet out of respect for them. You watch helplessly as they get worst & worst. Covid test, after covid test, after covid test, come back negative. You almost pray for a positive one because it would be some kind of answer. You never get one.

“Suddenly they are gone.

“You have to try to figure out how to imagine your future now.

“Then you read a ‘journalist’ demanding ‘transparency’ and insinuates you’re hiding something. That it’s some type of cover up. Something more so sinister. That you aren’t serving his memory best by not offering up information you’re still trying to process. As if his death was a public health hazard. It wasn’t. It was a tragedy.

“There’s no cover up. There’s no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed.

“What kind of position does that put you in? When you’re trying grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened.

“It wasn’t covid. There’s no shame in dying from Covid but it’s not what it was.

“You have no answers and you’re just left there.

“Can you just fuckin imagine that?”