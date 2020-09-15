Ambulance Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions, Updated Lineup

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship has been confirmed for this month’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

A SummerSlam rematch between the two had already been announced, but WWE ran an angle where due to recent attacks that landed them both in the hospital, it was unclear if Orton would be eligible to compete in time for the show.

McIntyre revealed on Monday Night Raw this week that WWE doctors had pressed him to take time off due to suffering a hairline fracture in his jaw. However, in order to do so, he would have to forfeit the world title as every championship must be defended at Clash of Champions.

The winner of the Ambulance Match will be the Superstar who can incapacitate his opponent to the extent where he can load him into the back of an ambulance and close the door; similar to a casket match.

WWE Clash of Champions

September 27, 2020

Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad