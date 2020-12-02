Connect with us

WWE

An Outpouring Of Love & Gratitude: Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Legend Pat Patterson

Published

5 hours ago

on

Pat Patterson WWE Legends

WWE legend and professional wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has passed away, as reported earlier this morning, and the outpouring of love and support from his friends, family and colleagues has been nothing short of tremendous.

Patterson competed inside the wrestling ring for several decades, capturing championship gold all around the country, but his work behind the scenes in WWE may have been even more important in building such an important legacy. The imprint he left on the innumerable individuals he came into contact with over his many years in the business will be felt in wrestling for generations.


WWE Legend Pat Patterson, Wrestling’s First Openly Gay Icon, Dead At 79

Published

7 hours ago

on

Dec 2, 2020

By

Pat Patterson
Photo: WWE

It was with great difficulty that we report the passing of Pat Patterson, a trailblazer in the industry and one of professional wrestling’s greatest legends. He was 79-years-old at the time of his death.

It would be an immense challenge to choose just one accolade that Patterson was best known for, boasting more than six decades of influence in the business.


He was the first ever Intercontinental Champion, credited with the creation of the Royal Rumble – one of WWE’s longest running and most beloved matches – and for many, many years was considered the right hand man of Vince McMahon himself.

Born Pierre Clermont, although he would later legally change his name to match his wrestling persona, Patterson was born in Montreal, Quebec and got his start wrestling in the late 1950s. He at first moved to Boston knowing little to no English, but expanded all over the United States throughout the 60s and 70s.

In 1979 he made his debut in McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation as a heel for the top babyface champions at the time, and spent the rest of his career working for the company in one capacity or another.

Patterson also considered himself to be the first openly gay professional wrestling superstar. His partner of more than 40 years, Louie Dondero, died of a heart attack in 1998.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and fans of the great Pat Patterson. Rest in peace.

Ladder Match Set For WWE NXT; WarGames Advantage To Hang In The Balance

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 1, 2020

By

Photo: WWE

For the second week in a row, WWE NXT will be headlined by a ladder match with major WarGames implications literally hanging in the balance.

Ahead of their four-on-four double cage match this Sunday at NXT Takeover: WarGames, team captain Shotzi Blackheart will face off against the opposition’s Raquel Gonzalez. The winner will earn their team the numbers advantage in the match.


This stipulation didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Last Wednesday night’s show was also headlined by a ladder match – one that saw the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeat Kyle O’Reilly to earn Team McAfee the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at Takeover.

Shotzi Blackheart’s team so far consists of the recently returned Ember Moon and the Australian badass Rhea Ripley, as well as one more Superstar to be named later this week. They’ll step into the side-by-side double ring against Candice LeRae, her protege Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT every Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET and make sure to join us this Sunday for exclusive live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames.

Raw Rambling (11/30): #1 Contender’s Match, The Viper Smells A Weakness & Lana Triumphs

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 1, 2020

By

Last week saw a quick break from the Raw Rambling article as I was off live coverage, but we are back in full force this week and it was a strong episode to return too! From start to finish, the red brand did a good job of creating meaningful segments and matches that developed characters and drove stories forwards.

As ever, it wasn’t perfect, but that is to be expected with a three-hour episode of WWE Raw. But’s let’s jump into the episode and take a look at what worked, and what didn’t.


1. Building The Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank concept has had quite a poor year overall. Asuka just being given the title from winning and then the mess that was Otis’ run with the briefcase has certainly dampened things for the concept. But The Miz holding the briefcase has potential, and this week did a great job of building that.

There were multiple segments throughout the night that focused on the briefcase, and that was great. The Miz TV segment had a purpose, it pushed the briefcase and Miz’s desire to cash it in, but knowing he can’t take out Drew on his own also makes the champion look great.

Meanwhile, it also pushed the connection that Sheamus and Drew have, with this slow-burning storyline being a lot of fun to see.

But it was the main event segment that really worked well. Once again, Sheamus and Drew’s friendship was crucial, as it should be as WWE is clearly planting seeds for something here. But having AJ Styles legitimately try to help Miz cash-in just made perfect sense.

He knows Miz is easier to beat than Drew, and on paper, that was something that everyone understood and could connect with. The tease of the cash-in continues to be well booked, with that eventual moment sure to have a big pay-off.

