WWE
An Outpouring Of Love & Gratitude: Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Legend Pat Patterson
WWE legend and professional wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has passed away, as reported earlier this morning, and the outpouring of love and support from his friends, family and colleagues has been nothing short of tremendous.
Patterson competed inside the wrestling ring for several decades, capturing championship gold all around the country, but his work behind the scenes in WWE may have been even more important in building such an important legacy. The imprint he left on the innumerable individuals he came into contact with over his many years in the business will be felt in wrestling for generations.
So much to say & so many stories to share about Pat Patterson. For now I’ll just say this, when I got to NXT, NO ONE was a bigger supporter, advocate, or believer in me than Pat Patterson. NO ONE went to bat for me more often than him. I feel lucky to have had him in my life. RIP
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 2, 2020
A good man. In all the conversations I had with him there was an underlying thread, and that was the brotherhood/sisterhood throughout the locker room and how much we were a team. Loved life and lived it hard. He was incredibly loved and will be missed. (Pat w/Momma) pic.twitter.com/bTT1LsCxtp
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 2, 2020
One of the smartest men I ever had the pleasure of working with and learning from. And when it came to “finishes” … a genius.
A gentlemen, a friend, a legend and one hell of a karaoke singer.
GOD BLESS YOU Pat. You will be missed. 🙏🏼#WhatAWonderfulWorld #RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/boT0DRNrp0
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 2, 2020
Pat Patterson knew @WWE was his home away from home, a place where he felt completely accepted and truly loved. Someone like Pat made all the difference because he wasn’t afraid to be himself and he made no apologies for it. Pat did it his way. Rest in power, Pat♥️ pic.twitter.com/3hRYmaCb5W
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 2, 2020
RIP, Pat Patterson. Like so many others, I greatly benefited from Pat's knowledge and passion for the sport. He is an absolute legend. https://t.co/NVfnVEKiai
— Kane (@KaneWWE) December 2, 2020
This was a extremely hard hit today Pat Patterson is truly a special person. I enjoyed so many wonderful conversations with him throughout my time here. From talking @wwe to playing golf & some horrible jokes in between. This man is one I along with so many others will truly miss
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 2, 2020
Saddened to hear this. Pat helped me and hundreds of other up & coming wrestlers as we tried to figure the business out. A brilliant mind & a tremendous loss to this industry. Thank you Pat. https://t.co/qOv2cCOcjW
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 2, 2020
#RIPPatPatterson thank you for your advice and kind words 🙏🏼 will always be grateful.. pic.twitter.com/CKexKH75wo
— KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) December 2, 2020
Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 2, 2020
A major loss for the @WWE family today. Pat worked alongside my family for years and was always invested in my success.
Brilliant mind for the business and always ready to make a joke … at your expense!
Rest In Peace, Pat. God bless.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 2, 2020
I’m truly saddened to hear the passing of Pat Patterson. Always helpful, willing to offer advise, funny and kind to me. A legendary career. x
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 2, 2020
Pat Patterson always sat in or near gorilla and not only watched the shows, but made sure to compliment us on our way back ❤️. But I’ll always remember Pat most for coming to Xmas karaoke in NXT to sing the same song every year! Always the main event. He will be missed.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 2, 2020
Few could speak the art of our industry into existence. Pat spoke to me, taught me so much, and helped me see what was really possible to achieve in my career. God bless you, Pat.
Rest In Peace. https://t.co/wfyiwbrkCA
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 2, 2020
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 2, 2020
RIP 💔🙏 Pat was a staple. Always came to NXT. Loved the women’s matches. He will be missed.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 2, 2020
No one had more passion for our business or went out of their way to help new talent, myself included, like Pat. Today we lost a legend. You’ll be sorely missed my friend. https://t.co/buOuM62Tkj
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 2, 2020
A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020
Wow – what a loss for the @wwe family. There was never a time I saw Pat Patterson backstage at a show or event where he wasn’t smiling or trying to make people laugh. Thanks for always being kind to me during our interactions. Your bright spirit will be missed.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 2, 2020
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020
No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 2, 2020
So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020
#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze ❤️
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 2, 2020
I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.
I love you Pat.
God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020
Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson.
True legend of the pro wrestling business.
A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.
RIP old friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020
Very saddened to hear about the passing of one of my best friends..Pat Patterson. He had an infectious personality where you always wanted to be around him. This photo of Pat, @ShawnMichaels and me was from Wrestlemania 21. Pat helped us create an incredible Story. #RIPHOFer pic.twitter.com/APHVs7hRoi
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 2, 2020
PAT PATTERSON I DONT KNOW WHAT TO SAY OTHER THAN I LOVE YOU. YOU HAVE BEAUTIFUL MIND FOR THIS BUSINESS AND BEAUTIFUL HEART FOR THIS WORLD. MY HEART IS BROKEN. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP #rip pic.twitter.com/XASbSUG0qO
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 2, 2020
I just heard the terrible news about the passing of Pat Patterson. I loved the man. I could listen to his stories for hours. One of the all-time great wrestlers, one of the best minds in the business, and a dear friend.#RIPPatPatterson https://t.co/SozhlF8bQY
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Pat Patterson. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020
When Pat Patterson would join us for live shows, he would sing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Each and every time, he’d receive a standing ovation.
His contributions are immeasurable. As a trailblazer in several ways, he did it his way.
Thank you, friend. pic.twitter.com/PXSgk21bKi
— Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) December 2, 2020
Saddened to learn of Pat Patterson’s passing this morning. Pat was a true visionary when it came to the psychology behind pro wrestling. He also evolved with an open mind as times & styles changed. I always looked forward to Pat’s karaoke gatherings after Montreal.
RIP Gimmick
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 2, 2020
Karaoke Night with Pat Patterson in Belgium will forever be a highlight of mine. #RIPPatPatterson
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 2, 2020
Any interaction I ever had with Pat Patterson, albeit brief, was very enjoyable and an opportunity to learn. RIP to a trailblazer and great professional wrestler. A man who truly broke through barriers and an outstanding credit to our business. Godspeed sir 😢
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 2, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Pat Patterson. My thoughts and prayers go out to Pat’s family and friends. I had the pleasure of working along side Pat in 1989. A class act, Best finish man in the Business. He will be missed. 💔
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 2, 2020
We are saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Pat Patterson. Our thoughts are with Pat’s friends, family and fans. #RIPPat
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 2, 2020
The importance of Pat Patterson to the success of WWE cannot be overstated. Pat, who passed away today at the age of 79, was a trailblazer in the wrestling business and Vince McMahon's right-hand man for many years. And, with Ray Stevens, one of wrestling's greatest tag teams. pic.twitter.com/1mK7G1nHb1
— Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) December 2, 2020
Pat Patterson was a unique wonderful individual. His passion was inspiring. His favorite “rib” /“joke” with me was; “ Paul, do you know who was asking about you the other day? I would reply who Pat? He would say NOOOBBOOODDDYY! “ I loved his wisdom and treasured our friendship.
— “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) December 2, 2020
The sport has lost a genius in Pat Patterson. Brilliant finish man & superb bell-to–bell storyteller. A man who called it like he saw it. Also, a helluva wrestler and karaoke guy.
Pat whaling Sinatra's "Did it my way" always seemed appropriate for this trailblazer. #RIPPat
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 2, 2020
Wow can 2020 just be over? I didn’t know Pat that well but was lucky enough to have a chance to work with him in wwe. I have nothing but fond memories of his stories and jokes backstage. Thank you Pat Patterson 🙏🏼 RIP pic.twitter.com/mXkpdgRGCV
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 2, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of Pat Patterson. He had a brilliant mind for this business. He was the first ever Intercontinental Wrestling Champion, a belt I was later honored to wear. He was the referee in the finals match where I faced Farooq to become champ. RIP pic.twitter.com/kiKlQVvAY1
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) December 2, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of the great Pat Patterson!!
@ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/qfd48vRRkQ
— Cary Silkin 🏳️🌈 (@rohcary) December 2, 2020
WWE
WWE Legend Pat Patterson, Wrestling’s First Openly Gay Icon, Dead At 79
It was with great difficulty that we report the passing of Pat Patterson, a trailblazer in the industry and one of professional wrestling’s greatest legends. He was 79-years-old at the time of his death.
It would be an immense challenge to choose just one accolade that Patterson was best known for, boasting more than six decades of influence in the business.
He was the first ever Intercontinental Champion, credited with the creation of the Royal Rumble – one of WWE’s longest running and most beloved matches – and for many, many years was considered the right hand man of Vince McMahon himself.
Born Pierre Clermont, although he would later legally change his name to match his wrestling persona, Patterson was born in Montreal, Quebec and got his start wrestling in the late 1950s. He at first moved to Boston knowing little to no English, but expanded all over the United States throughout the 60s and 70s.
In 1979 he made his debut in McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation as a heel for the top babyface champions at the time, and spent the rest of his career working for the company in one capacity or another.
Patterson also considered himself to be the first openly gay professional wrestling superstar. His partner of more than 40 years, Louie Dondero, died of a heart attack in 1998.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and fans of the great Pat Patterson. Rest in peace.
