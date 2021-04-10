WWE
And The 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Is…
For the first time since the match’s inception, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was held on the go-home edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
The annual bout featured Superstars from both the Raw and Smackdown brands that are otherwise not booked on this weekend’s double-stacked WrestleMania card.
Notable names included Mustafa Ali, former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, Elias and the final three remaining competitors at the end: Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Corbin was the first of the three to be tossed over. In the end it was “Main Event” Jey Uso defiantly shaking off a Kinshasa knee strike before throwing Nakamura over the ropes to win the match and the Giant trophy that accompanies the victor.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was created in 2014 and has been won by Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman and now Jey Uso. The match was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Results
4/9 WWE Smackdown Results: Twas The Night Before WrestleMania, Tag Team Titles On The Line!
WWE Smackdown Results
April 9, 2021
* * *
— Daniel Bryan kicked off the show and said he loves the ThunderDome but can’t wait to be back in front of a live crowd of screaming fans and smell the pyro this weekend at WrestleMania. He noted he’s become famous for the word “YES” but people have been telling him “NO” his entire career. Adam Pierce told him “NO” he couldn’t headline WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Edge, but just like he always does, Bryan made it happen. He warned his opponents that they’re stepping into the ring with a dangerous man, not Daniel Bryan the family man.
— Dolph Ziggler (c) & Robert Roode (c) def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. This was a great match. They may not have a WrestleMania stage this year but went out and showed that was a big mistake. Ford was inches away from winning after giving Gable the Frog Splash, but Ziggler made a blind tag and superkicked him.
— Bianca Belair was interviewed and admitted she was nervous to main event WrestleMania on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean she’s scared of Sasha Banks. She’s the strong-est and the fast-est and that makes her the most dangerous.
— Intercontinental Champion Big E came out and talked about being from the Tampa area. He said this morning he went to see his barber Big Jay and visited places that were special to him growing up. He told Apollo Crews that Tampa is where his dream of winning the title has come to die.
— Tamina def. Nia Jax via disqualification. Lots of interference from Reginald and Baszler leading to a brawl with Natalya.
— The Riott Squad, Billie Kay, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke all got into a fight backstage. Tamina and Natalya joined in the fight and left them all laying.
— Edge took to the ring and sat down on a chair. He told the old story about seeing Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania and it shaping his future. He said he’s manifested everything he’s ever wanted in his life, including coming back from a decade-long, career-ending injury to do hurricanranas off the top rope. He mocked Daniel Bryan for being an “indie bookstore troll” and claimed Roman Reigns was just the Samoan version of himself. He vowed to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania because he wants it, and he will manifest it just like everything else.
— Sami Zayn visited Jake and Logan Paul at their gym in Miami to talk about the conspiracy. He was really annoying, so when he went out to get his “sparring gear” from his car, the door was locked and the bouncer wouldn’t let him back in.
— Jey Uso won the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This was all the undercard and midcard guys from both Raw and Smackdown with nothing to do at WrestleMania this year. It came down to Uso and Nakamura, who both hit their finishers, but Uso was just a hair better on this night.
— Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to finish the night. Reigns was pissed off about being in a triple threat match where he doesn’t have to be involved in the finish to lose the title. He doesn’t care about dreamers or redemption stories, and mocked the idea that Edge “never lost” the world heavyweight title. He promised to retain the title at WrestleMania and force the entire world to acknowledge him as the “Head of the Table”, and quoted Heyman saying that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler.
WWE
WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Main Event
History will be made on Saturday.
WWE has officially announced that night one of WrestleMania 37 will be main-evented by Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Not only will this be the second women’s WrestleMania main event, but it will be the first featuring two Black wrestlers in the show-closing spot.
Per @WWE, @BiancaBelairWWE vs. @SashaBanksWWE for the SmackDown Women's Championship will close #WrestleMania Night One.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 9, 2021
Despite Belair winning the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match for a “guaranteed” main event match at WrestleMania, it remained unclear until now if they would be booked in that slot.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre had been labeled as a “main event” for Night 1, but is speculated to be the opening bout so McIntyre can receive a grand pop as the first live entrance in front of a stadium audience.
Night two of WrestleMania on Sunday is expected to be headlined by Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the weekend for the latest WrestleMania 37 updates.
Wrestling News
FCO Reveals Limited Edition WrestleMania Bobble Head Figure
FOCO, aka Forever Collectibles has released a brand new limited edition bobblehead figure of Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania weekend.
The bobblehead is a limited edition figure, with only 144 items being available, costing $50, with this being FOCO’s first-ever bobblehead of the Tribal Chief.
The figure portrays Roman posing at the top of the entrance ramp with a WWE logo backdrop, with each figure being handpainted and handcrafted.
The figure is perfect for any bobblehead collector, and they can be ordered here!
