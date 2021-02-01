WWE
And The 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Is…
In a moment that will be replayed in video packages and highlight reels for years to come, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, outlasting 29 other Superstars to win the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.
Belair entered from the #3 position, just 90 seconds after Bayley and Naomi kicked off the bout. She went on to compete for more than 56 minutes, narrowly avoiding numerous eliminations in one of the most impressive Rumble performances in recent memory.
This year’s Rumble match saw surprise returns from several legends including Victoria and Torrie Wilson, a brief reunion from The IIconics, and a dominant performance from the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
It was NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley who stole the show, however, entering from the #14 position and single-handedly eliminating Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss.
Ripley teamed up with Belair to toss over “The Queen” Charlotte Flair at the every end, setting the stage for an epic next generation showdown in the final two.
Following the biggest victory of her career, Bianca Belair broke down in the middle of an in-ring interview, giving an emotional shoutout to her parents before guaranteeing that she will become the “EST of WrestleMania”.
One of the bEST #WrestleMania points by far. See you in April, @BiancaBelairWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jdV0utpD0q
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 1, 2021
WWE
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors
Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.
Order of Entry:
- Edge (Winner)
- Randy Orton
- Sami Zayn
- Mustafa Ali
- Jeff Hardy
- Dolph Ziggler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carlito
- Xavier Woods
- Big E
- John Morrison
- Ricochet
- Elias
- Damian Priest
- The Miz
- Riddle
- Daniel Bryan
- Kane
- King Baron Corbin
- Otis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bobby Lashley
- The Hurricane
- Christian
- AJ Styles
- Rey Mysterio
- Sheamus
- Cesaro
- Seth Rollins
- Braun Strowman
WWE
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations
Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match, as well as a full order of eliminations and the Superstars who eliminated them.
Order of Entry:
- Bayley
- Naomi
- Bianca Belair
- Billie Kay
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Shayna Baszler
- Toni Storm
- Jillian Hall
- Ruby Riott
- Victoria
- Peyton Royce
- Santana Garrett
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Torrie Wilson
- Lacey Evans
- Mickie James
- Nikki Cross
- Alicia Fox
- Mandy Rose
- Dakota Kai
- Carmella
- Tamina Snuka
- Lana
- Alexa Bliss
- Ember Moon
- Nia Jax
- Natalya
Order of Elimination:
- Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)
- Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)
- Billie Kay (by Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
- Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)
- Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)
- Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)
- Ruby Riott (by Bayley)
- Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)
- Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)
- Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)
- Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)
- Bayley (by Bianca Belair)
- Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)
- Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)
- Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)
- Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)
- Nikki Cross (by Carmella)
- Carmella (by… being dropped by Reginald when he was superkicked by Tamina)
- Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)
- Lacey Evans (by Shayna Baszler)
- Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)
- Naomi (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
- Tamina (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
- Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)
- Nia Jax (by Lana)
- Lana (by Natalya)
- Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
- Charlotte Flair (by Belair & Ripley)
- Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)
Winner: Bianca Belair
WWE
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV
A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Still with us?
Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.
Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors
And The 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Is…
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Jon Moxley Discusses If He Would Be Open To Working With WWE Again
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Backstage News On John Cena’s Status For WrestleMania 37
-
Results7 hours ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?
-
WWE1 day ago
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/29): AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair vs Bayley, Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
-
WWE8 hours ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE2 days ago
Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return On Friday Night Smackdown
-
NJPW2 days ago
Jon Moxley Attacks KENTA In First Ever Appearance On NJPW STRONG
-
WWE6 hours ago
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV