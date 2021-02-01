Connect with us

WWE

And The 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Is…

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a moment that will be replayed in video packages and highlight reels for years to come, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, outlasting 29 other Superstars to win the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Belair entered from the #3 position, just 90 seconds after Bayley and Naomi kicked off the bout. She went on to  compete for more than 56 minutes, narrowly avoiding numerous eliminations in one of the most impressive Rumble performances in recent memory.


This year’s Rumble match saw surprise returns from several legends including Victoria and Torrie Wilson, a brief reunion from The IIconics, and a dominant performance from the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

It was NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley who stole the show, however, entering from the #14 position and single-handedly eliminating Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss.

Ripley teamed up with Belair to toss over “The Queen” Charlotte Flair at the every end, setting the stage for an epic next generation showdown in the final two.

Following the biggest victory of her career, Bianca Belair broke down in the middle of an in-ring interview, giving an emotional shoutout to her parents before guaranteeing that she will become the “EST of WrestleMania”.

Related Topics:

WWE

Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

WWE Royal Rumble

Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Order of Entry: 


  1. Edge (Winner)
  2. Randy Orton
  3. Sami Zayn
  4. Mustafa Ali
  5. Jeff Hardy
  6. Dolph Ziggler
  7. Shinsuke Nakamura
  8. Carlito
  9. Xavier Woods
  10. Big E
  11. John Morrison
  12. Ricochet
  13. Elias
  14. Damian Priest
  15. The Miz
  16. Riddle
  17. Daniel Bryan
  18. Kane
  19. King Baron Corbin
  20. Otis
  21. Dominik Mysterio
  22. Bobby Lashley
  23. The Hurricane
  24. Christian
  25. AJ Styles
  26. Rey Mysterio
  27. Sheamus
  28. Cesaro
  29. Seth Rollins
  30. Braun Strowman

Continue Reading

WWE

Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

WWE Royal Rumble

Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match, as well as a full order of eliminations and the Superstars who eliminated them.

Order of Entry: 


  1. Bayley
  2. Naomi
  3. Bianca Belair
  4. Billie Kay
  5. Shotzi Blackheart
  6. Shayna Baszler
  7. Toni Storm
  8. Jillian Hall
  9. Ruby Riott
  10. Victoria
  11. Peyton Royce
  12. Santana Garrett
  13. Liv Morgan
  14. Rhea Ripley
  15. Charlotte Flair
  16. Dana Brooke
  17. Torrie Wilson
  18. Lacey Evans
  19. Mickie James
  20. Nikki Cross
  21. Alicia Fox
  22. Mandy Rose
  23. Dakota Kai
  24. Carmella
  25. Tamina Snuka
  26. Lana
  27. Alexa Bliss
  28. Ember Moon
  29. Nia Jax
  30. Natalya

Order of Elimination: 

  1. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)
  2. Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)
  3. Billie Kay (by Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
  4. Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)
  5. Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)
  6. Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)
  7. Ruby Riott (by Bayley)
  8. Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)
  9. Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)
  10. Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)
  11. Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)
  12. Bayley (by Bianca Belair)
  13. Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)
  14. Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)
  15. Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)
  16. Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)
  17. Nikki Cross (by Carmella)
  18. Carmella (by… being dropped by Reginald when he was superkicked by Tamina)
  19. Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)
  20. Lacey Evans (by Shayna Baszler)
  21. Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)
  22. Naomi (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
  23. Tamina (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
  24. Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)
  25. Nia Jax (by Lana)
  26. Lana (by Natalya)
  27. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
  28. Charlotte Flair (by Belair & Ripley)
  29. Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)

Winner: Bianca Belair

Continue Reading

WWE

Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Published

6 hours ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

royal rumble surprise

A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Still with us?


Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.

Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.

Continue Reading

Trending