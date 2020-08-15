And The Winner Of The #1 Contender’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal Is…

Superstars from all three of WWE’s televised brands met on Friday Night Smackdown this week to determine who would face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The first ever Tri-Brand Battle Royal saw major names including Bianca Belair and The IIconics from Monday Night Raw join Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart from the NXT brand, in addition to the usual blue brand women for an over-the-top-rope challenge.

Asuka was a surprise entrant in the battle royal, and actually went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating Shayna Baszler. The “Empress of Tomorrow” was already scheduled to face Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s title at the annual summer classic – and now it appears she’ll be pulling double duty.