Anderson vs. Sabin, Manik vs. Bey & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

The lineup for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling is taking shape following Final Resolution.

– One-half of the Impact Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson will go one-on-one with Chris Sabin for the first time ever. With The North seemingly out of the title picture, this singles match may set up The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns once Doc Gallows returns to action.

– New X-Divison Champion Manik will face Chris Bey in a non-title match. Bey came up short against World Champion Rich Swann at Final Resolution, so he’ll look to prove himself against the masked TJP.

– Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will take on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in a semi-finals Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament match. The winners will advance to the tournament finals at Hard to Kill in January.

– Cody Deaner will address turning on Cousin Jake. Has Cody joined Eric Young and Joe Doering?

– We also know that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear once again. Is something brewing between Omega and The Good Brothers? Or does The Cleaner have his eyes on Rich Swann’s prize?

If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand https://t.co/UPWliDFUv3 — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 14, 2020

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.