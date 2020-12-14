Impact
Anderson vs. Sabin, Manik vs. Bey & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
The lineup for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling is taking shape following Final Resolution.
– One-half of the Impact Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson will go one-on-one with Chris Sabin for the first time ever. With The North seemingly out of the title picture, this singles match may set up The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns once Doc Gallows returns to action.
First time ever vs. @SuperChrisSabin ..
Tomorrow night 8 pm EST #IMPACTonAXSTV@IMPACTWRESTLING #TheMachineGunIsBack https://t.co/bsU12jbB0k
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 14, 2020
– New X-Divison Champion Manik will face Chris Bey in a non-title match. Bey came up short against World Champion Rich Swann at Final Resolution, so he’ll look to prove himself against the masked TJP.
– Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will take on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in a semi-finals Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament match. The winners will advance to the tournament finals at Hard to Kill in January.
– Cody Deaner will address turning on Cousin Jake. Has Cody joined Eric Young and Joe Doering?
– We also know that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear once again. Is something brewing between Omega and The Good Brothers? Or does The Cleaner have his eyes on Rich Swann’s prize?
If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand https://t.co/UPWliDFUv3
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 14, 2020
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.
Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Time Working With Impact Wrestling
With a lot of talk about Impact Wrestling and AEW lately, Cody Rhodes has reflected on his brief stint with the company.
When Cody left WWE, he had a very brief run with Impact Wrestling, and he explained on social media that the short stint helped him lead to the formation of AEW.
Cody reflected on the run, admitting he was literally with the company for just two days, which was to help get Brandi’s run started, claiming that it was a nice experience.
I was genuinely only there 2 days as a favor to Josh M and to help my Wife get started. Nice lil’ experience.
The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In…and the rest is history.
My pettiness has led to greatness ha.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2020
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance at Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution special, once again spending the entire show in his tour bus with Don Callis.
Omega had the chance to reunite with Bullet Club co-founder Karl Anderson prior to his match with “All Ego” Ethan Page. He and Callis joked about how the old “Machine Gun” from his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling would only need two or three minutes, maximum, to put away someone like Page.
Anderson did go on to win that later in the show, although it took him quite a bit longer than two or three minutes. The defeat furthered tension between The North, to the point where Josh Alexander actually left his matching jacket in the ring and walked out on his partner.
This is potentially interesting. The North and Good Brothers have been at odds for quite some time. Ethan Page’s contract with IMPACT is up at the end of the year and there has been a lot of talk about him signing with All Elite Wrestling. He is very well-liked pretty much everywhere and there is strong support from people within AEW at very high levels that are fans of his.
IMPACT News: Rich Swann Retains, New Champion Crowned, Heel Turn Splits Tag Team, Trouble In The North?
Manik Returns, Captures X-Division Title
There’s quite a bit of news coming out of Saturday night’s Final Resolution special on IMPACT Plus. The promotion has gone to extra effort over the last few months to shed the “house show” perception these shows used to have and create a bit more urgency by including title changes, surprises and some minor storyline development.
We have a new X-Division Champion. Rohit Raju held an open challenge for anyone on the roster except TJP, who was barred from ever challenging the “Desi Hitman” after losing a recent title match. TJP found a way around this, resurrecting the masked character “Manik” to defeat Rohit and capture the X-Division title for the second time.
No More Deaners
It looks like The Deaners are no more. Eric Young picked up a victory over Rhino at Final Resolution, and joined with Joe Doering in beating down the ECW legend after their match. The Deaners made the save, but after weeks of two-decade veteran Cody trying to prove himself and coming up short, he snapped and turned on Cousin Jake. This could potentially open the door to Jake Something’s first singles run on IMPACT television.
Trouble In The North?
Ethan Page claims he has a plan, but it looks like The North might be in the midst of a full blown meltdown. After losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, twice, the duo has been on shaky ground. It was made worse by Page injuring Doc Gallows and making it impossible for them to challenge for the gold again until the Good Brother returns.
After Page lost to “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson at Final Resolution, Josh Alexander left his North jacket in the ring and walked out on his long-time tag team partner. Highlights below.
Rich Swann Retains World Title
Rich Swann retained the IMPACT World Championship against Chris Bey in an excellent main event match on Saturday night at Final Resolution. After the match, Swann was confronted in the ring by Moose, who raised both the IMPACT belt and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the air.
