Andrade has come out publicly to confirm the recent reports that he has requested his release from WWE, admitting he doesn’t know what is next.

It was previously reported that the former WWE NXT & United States Champion had handed in his request to leave the company, and that request was denied by the company. However, Andrade had remained silent on the subject.

However, today he has taken to Twitter to confirm that the rumors are true, and while he doesn’t know what is next, he simply wants to make his dreams come true. Andrade also thanked the fans for their support.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Andrade last competed in a match on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, where he was defeated by Angel Garza, while he was taken out by The Fiend in order to undergo a minor procedure. However, since that point, he has not been seen on television.