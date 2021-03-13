3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report

Hosts: Kayla Braxton & Paul Heyman

Guests: Sami Zayn, Big E, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Reginald

Kayla introed the show and ran down all the highlights from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown while Heyman stared at her the entire time, expressionless.

Heyman was in no mood for small talk this week. He claimed there was a conspiracy against Roman Reigns because there are two men splitting his attention when he should be focussed on WrestleMania. He singled out Edge and reminded us of the surgically repaired neck, and actually took a shot at Christian leaving for AEW.

“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head, and what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to piss off Roman Reigns?”

Guest: Sami Zayn

Sami showed up with his documentary crew and was absolutely livid that Heyman claimed there was a “conspiracy” against Roman Reigns when he is the current reigning WWE Universal Champion. His nickname is literally the “Head of the Table” and he’s headlined WrestleMania god knows how many times. Zayn screams that the conspiracy is about HIM and he has no idea how Heyman could justify saying such a ridiculous thing.

Heyman backpedaled and said there could be two conspiracies happening at the second time, but Zayn cut him off and just collapsed in a heap on the desk, screaming about how he’s starting to lose his mind. He hears all the voices in the locker room calling him a “crackpot” and a “weirdo”, and that gets to him because he’s a real person with feelings and emotions. He thinks maybe he’s not that good, maybe it’s just him.. and then he looks at the monitor and sees this idiot running his mouth about a conspiracy against Roman Reigns.

After Sami left, Paul Heyman immediately turned around and said there was indeed a conspiracy but it wasn’t his idea. They have creative meetings all the time, and it was his idea to put Sami back together with Kevin Owens but KO allegedly called Sami a “prick” and told Heyman to bury him. So basically Heyman is trying to redirect the heat onto Owens and make Sami believe he’s on his side.

Guests: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Reginald

Nia Jax complained that Kayla couldn’t even get the proper number of seats for her guests, because she and Reginald had to stand the whole time. Kayla tried to ask about their relationship status but Nia called it a “situationship” and too early to talk about.

Reginald was holding one of the tag belts. Heyman tried to stir up some drama between the champions and asked Shayna Baszler why she doesn’t challenge the women’s tag team champions on her own, since she’s such a dominant badass. Baszler agreed that she could beat any two women in the ring at any time.

Nia was upset that her partner thought she could go alone, and Shayna got upset that she was challenging for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on her own next week. They came up with a master plan for Shayna to go after the Raw Women’s Championship so they could go into WrestleMania with all the gold.

Guest: Intercontinental Champion Big E

Big E starred down Paul Heyman and asked him “is this what you wanted?” referring to the last time he was on Talking Smack, when Heyman said he needed to be more serious and it resulted in a very tense moment between the two.

Heyman got in his face and said it’s not what he wanted, but it’s exactly what he knew was going to happen. He said the attacks from Apollo Crews were par for the course in the life of an Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion and a major star on the rise. This is his life now. Heyman said the target on his back is something that Roman Reigns understands very well, and that’s why he has “Main Event’ Jey Uso as his own personal secret service agent. He tells Big E that if he’s sick of all the attacks and people coming after him, there’s always another Uso, and maybe he should give him a call some time.

Big E holds up the title and declares that he’s going to dismantle and embarrass Apollo Crews next Sunday at Fastlane. After that he promises to walk into WrestleMania and walk out still the Intercontinental Champion. Then he’s going to hold the belt for a full calendar year, walk into 2022 and march right up to whoever has the Universal Championship and look them dead in the eyes, because at that point he will have earned that right beyond a shadow of a doubt.

E stormed off and the show ended with Heyman laughing and clapping maniacally.