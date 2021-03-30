Andrade Praises Drew McIntyre For How He Treated Him

Andrade recently made his first comments since being granted his release from WWE, praising Drew McIntyre for treating him well.

When speaking to Lucha Libre Online (translation via Carlos Toro), Andrade discussed the pandemic period and getting the chance to work with Drew McIntyre. Andrade praised him for allowing him to wrestle his own style, saying he always made him look good.

“When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he’s the champ.’ Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, ‘Why aren’t they using you?’ I didn’t know what to say and didn’t know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave],” Andrade said.

Andrade then spoke about wanting to leave the company, admitting that the hardest part about leaving was no longer being able to be with Charlotte at the events.

“To make the decision, the hardest part was not getting to be close to Charlotte and going to events with [Charlotte].”

The former United States Champion admitted he was making great money in the company, a lot more than other NXT call-ups.