Andrade Praises Drew McIntyre For How He Treated Him

Published

34 mins ago

on

Andrade Released

Andrade recently made his first comments since being granted his release from WWE, praising Drew McIntyre for treating him well.

When speaking to Lucha Libre Online (translation via Carlos Toro), Andrade discussed the pandemic period and getting the chance to work with Drew McIntyre. Andrade praised him for allowing him to wrestle his own style, saying he always made him look good.


“When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he’s the champ.’ Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, ‘Why aren’t they using you?’ I didn’t know what to say and didn’t know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave],” Andrade said.

Andrade then spoke about wanting to leave the company, admitting that the hardest part about leaving was no longer being able to be with Charlotte at the events.

“To make the decision, the hardest part was not getting to be close to Charlotte and going to events with [Charlotte].”

The former United States Champion admitted he was making great money in the company, a lot more than other NXT call-ups.

“I’ve been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com with translations from Carlos Toro and contributions from Luis Pulido.)

 

AEW

Jon Moxley Set To Competed On 3/31 AEW Dynamite

Published

16 mins ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

Jon Moxley

AEW has confirmed a brand new match for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan has revealed that former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley will be in singles action this Wednesday, where he will go one on one with Cezar Bononi.


Khan claimed that Moxley wanted to be on the same card as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, while also claiming he wants to get another look at Bononi.

WWE

Two Matches Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 37

Published

8 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Rhea Ripley

WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 37 next Monday, April 5. So far, two matches have been announced for that show.

Days before his title defense against Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is slated to take on his former Hurt Business teammate, Cedric Alexander. The faction imploded on this week’s Raw, which led to Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin later in the night.


The former Raw Tag Team Champion wants his turn next week.

Additionally, in a less-than-original angle, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have issued a challenge to face WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Ripley accepted the challenge after laying Asuka out during their contract signing.

As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a confirmed WrestleMania match.

We’ll have complete coverage of Monday Night Raw right here at ProWrestling.com.

WWE

The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?

Published

8 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

At the start of this week’s Raw, The Hurt Business seemingly imploded as tensions reached a a fever pitch.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley grew frustrated and once again put out a cry for help to the WWE locker room. If anyone could take out Drew McIntyre, they would be granted the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.


This came after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were banned from being ringside at WrestleMania because McIntyre previously beat them in a handicap match.

The initial segment ended with Lashley scrapping with Benjamin and Alexander, prompting challenges being made for singles matches. Lashley defeated Benjamin this week, and Alexander wants a turn on the go-home show next week.

To cap things off, McIntyre and Lashley engaged in a verbal and then physical war at the end of the show, but it wasn’t without a twist. King Baron Corbin from SmackDown showed up to aid the All Mighty in destroying McIntyre.

MVP, who was on commentary, noted that this appears to be the new Hurt Business.

It remains to be seen if this is just added storyline for the final days before the biggest show of the year, or if Lashley and Corbin will remain reunited beyond April 10.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

