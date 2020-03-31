Andrade Pulled From WrestleMania Title Match, Replacement Debuts On Raw

Andrade is out. Austin Theory is in.

The news was made official this evening on Monday Night Raw, as Zelina Vega announced that United States Champion Andrade had suffered a “serious rib injury”, and will not be able to compete this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

El Idolo was originally scheduled to team up with Angel Garza to challenge the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships. This was already a change to plans, as Andrade was originally slated to defend the U.S. title on the card, before Rey Mysterio was pulled after quarantining himself at home.

In his place, NXT Superstar Austin Theory was revealed as Garza’s new partner. Interestingly enough, he was introduced as a former “free agent”, which might mean he’ll be on the Raw brand full-time going forward.

Theory, a former EVOLVE Champion, had barely made his debut with the black-and-yellow brand before being called up. He first appeared on NXT television in December, wrestling Roderick Strong for the North American Championship, rebounding in January with a quick win over Joaquin Wilde.