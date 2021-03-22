Andrade has been released from his WWE contract.

It was reported on March 12 that the former NXT Champion had met with officials backstage at Monday Night Raw and requested to be let out of his contract with the company.

Andrade confirmed the news himself earlier this week on Twitter stating, “The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. Thank you for giving me so much support these last days.”

WWE released the usual statement on their website shortly after tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view, wishing Andrade “all the best in all of his future endeavors.”

As for what’s next, at 31-years-old the former CMLL star will more than likely have multiple options on the table. ROH World Champion RUSH has expressed interest in Andrade reuniting with him in Ring of Honor. The two formed the original Los Ingobernables faction.

Andrade’s manager in WWE for all but the last few months of his run, Zelina Vega, is also currently a free agent. She was fired by the company in November for continuing to operate an OnlyFans account after WWE laid down a controversial new set of regulations about Superstars making money off third party endeavors.