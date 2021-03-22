WWE
Andrade Released From WWE
Andrade has been released from his WWE contract.
It was reported on March 12 that the former NXT Champion had met with officials backstage at Monday Night Raw and requested to be let out of his contract with the company.
Andrade confirmed the news himself earlier this week on Twitter stating, “The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. Thank you for giving me so much support these last days.”
WWE released the usual statement on their website shortly after tonight’s Fastlane pay-per-view, wishing Andrade “all the best in all of his future endeavors.”
As for what’s next, at 31-years-old the former CMLL star will more than likely have multiple options on the table. ROH World Champion RUSH has expressed interest in Andrade reuniting with him in Ring of Honor. The two formed the original Los Ingobernables faction.
Andrade’s manager in WWE for all but the last few months of his run, Zelina Vega, is also currently a free agent. She was fired by the company in November for continuing to operate an OnlyFans account after WWE laid down a controversial new set of regulations about Superstars making money off third party endeavors.
Roman Reigns Taps Out! WWE Universal Title Match Set For WrestleMania 37
Daniel Bryan lived up to his word tonight at WWE Fastlane, forcing the “Tribal Chief” of Friday Night Smackdown Roman Reigns to tap out in the middle of the ring.
The “YES!” Movement leader is not bound for WrestleMania at this time, however, as Reigns retained his Universal Championship due in no small part to blatant involvement from Edge.
Bryan and Reigns put on a classic in the Fastlane main event, taking each other to the limit as the “Rated-R Superstar” watched on from ringside as the official “special enforcer” for the match.
There were multiple points at which it looked like both had the match won. Bryan trapped the “Big Dog” in his signature LaBelle Lock several times, and by the end actually managed to make the champion tap out with what little strength he had left in his body. Unfortunately for the challenger, there was no referee in sight to record the submission.
The referee was taken out by Bryan when Reigns moved out of the way of a running knee. Things completely broke down from there, with Edge stepping in as official and Jey Uso joining the chaos swinging a steel chair. Bryan inadvertently smacked Edge with a chair, setting up the Hall of Famer to deliver a receipt at the most crucial point of the match, allowing the champion to retain.
It’s now official that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37. It’s hard to imagine at this point that WWE won’t turn it into a triple threat match over the course of the next three weeks.
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
The Fiend is back!
And while I never anticipated having to write this headline, Alexa Bliss now holds a pinfall victory over 14-time WWE world champion Randy Orton.
“The Viper” agreed to meet Alexa Bliss one-on-one at WWE Fastlane after months of being tormented by Bray Wyatt’s seemingly possessed right hand woman.
Orton has been hit in the face with fireballs, vomited black goo and nearly been crushed by falling production equipment ever since burning The Fiend alive in their one-of-a-kind Firefly Inferno match in December.
During the “match” Bliss revealed that she now has telekinesis, in addition to her other bizarre magical powers. She tried to drop a lighting rig on Randy by doing nothing but looking at it.
The Fiend would eventually emerge from underneath the ring, which I’ve learned in all my time watching WWE television is where they keep the interdimensional portal to hell. Bray’s demonic alter ego is looking a bit worse for the wear, having been literally set ablaze at the end of 2020.
The obviously important question coming out of WWE Fastlane is, will Alexa Bliss be considered for future WWE Championship opportunities now that she’s pinned a first ballot Hall of Famer and a 14-time world champion.
ⱧɆ'₴ ⱧɆⱤɆ.😱👀#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt makes his presence felt at #WWEFastlane!🔥 @RandyOrton @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/jjFKLnUnGf
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
Shane McMahon is scheduled to return to the ring tonight at WWE Fastlane, but it looks like his one-on-one match with the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman may be in jeopardy.
In a storyline update, it was announced during the Fastlane kickoff show that McMahon sustained a knee injury while doing warm-ups for tonight’s pay-per-view. His status for the match is now in question.
McMahon has not competed in the ring since the October 4, 2019 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, when he lost a Loser Leaves Town Ladder Match to bitter rival Kevin Owens.
Stick with us tonight for updates on WWE Fastlane as they come.
EXCLUSIVE: During warm-ups for #WWEFastlane, @shanemcmahon goes down in pain with an apparent knee injury.
Stream on @peacockTV: https://t.co/915r65SHfW pic.twitter.com/yHtcD8f39C
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 21, 2021
