Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete

Fans may not have to wait very long to see Andrade’s return to the ring.

Most wrestlers leaving WWE are contractually bound by a non-compete clause that keeps them from appearing elsewhere, generally for the first 90 days after being released. However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Andrade is under no such restriction.

It was reported last night just moments after WWE Fastlane went off the air that Andrade had been granted his release, which he requested the week before while backstage at Monday Night Raw. He has not appeared on WWE television since October.

What that means legally is that Andrade could show up as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, unless he quietly came to an agreement with WWE to take that option off the table.

ROH World Champion RUSH has been very vocal about reuniting with his former Los Ingobernables co-founder in Ring of Honor. The promotion is still batch recording content during long production bubbles. IMPACT Wrestling has already recorded most of their content through their Rebellion pay-per-view in April.