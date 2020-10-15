Andrade Reportedly Set To Miss A Month Of Action For Minor Elective Procedure

It seems that Andrade is now set to miss around a month of in-ring action due to a minor elective procedure that he needs.

The report was made by WrestlingInc.com and seems to be the reason why Andrade wasn’t drafted during the recent two-night WWE Draft. However, it was noted in the report that it is expected he will receive a push upon his return to the ring.

Only Andrade and Mickie James were left as free agents, with the WWE veteran also currently on the shelf with a broken nose.

Of course, Andrade was in action this week on WWE Raw as he was defeated by his former tag team partner, Angel Garza.