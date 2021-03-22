Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release

Andrade has given his first full comments since his WWE release, where he took the time to thank several people who have helped him.

Yesterday WWE confirmed the news that the former United States Champion had been granted his release, bringing his time with the company to an end.

Today, he publicly thanked Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman for the support that they’ve given him during his time with the company.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade does have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to his contract, so he won’t be able to work for any other company for the foreseeable future. But his clause will expire the weekend of June 20, making him a free agent from that point in time.