Wrestling News
Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release
Andrade has given his first full comments since his WWE release, where he took the time to thank several people who have helped him.
Yesterday WWE confirmed the news that the former United States Champion had been granted his release, bringing his time with the company to an end.
Today, he publicly thanked Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman for the support that they’ve given him during his time with the company.
I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021
Andrade does have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to his contract, so he won’t be able to work for any other company for the foreseeable future. But his clause will expire the weekend of June 20, making him a free agent from that point in time.
WWE
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete
Fans may not have to wait very long to see Andrade’s return to the ring.
Most wrestlers leaving WWE are contractually bound by a non-compete clause that keeps them from appearing elsewhere, generally for the first 90 days after being released. However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Andrade is under no such restriction.
It was reported last night just moments after WWE Fastlane went off the air that Andrade had been granted his release, which he requested the week before while backstage at Monday Night Raw. He has not appeared on WWE television since October.
What that means legally is that Andrade could show up as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, unless he quietly came to an agreement with WWE to take that option off the table.
ROH World Champion RUSH has been very vocal about reuniting with his former Los Ingobernables co-founder in Ring of Honor. The promotion is still batch recording content during long production bubbles. IMPACT Wrestling has already recorded most of their content through their Rebellion pay-per-view in April.
Wrestling News
WWE Raw Preview (3/22): Rhea Ripley Debuts, WWE Fastlane Fallout Takes Place
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see all the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, as well as a major debut in the women’s division. It is set to be an important night for the red brand as the build towards WWE WrestleMania 37 will really heat up.
– WWE Fastlane Fallout
There will no doubt be fallout taking place from WWE Fastlane tonight, where we will see what is next for everyone who competed on the show.
– Rhea Ripley Debuts
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley will be making her long-awaited debut on WWE Raw tonight. It’s unclear if she will be wrestling or just cutting a promo, but The Nightmare will officially be a member of the roster from tonight.
– Bobby Lashley/Drew McIntyre Build
From the red brand, Bobby Lashley facing Drew McIntyre is the big match that is being built for WWE WrestleMania 37, and that build will certainly continue on this show.
– Riddle Needs A New Challenger
After dispatching Mustafa Ali once again at WWE Fastlane, Riddle now needs a new challenger for his United States Championship. But who will step up heading into WrestleMania?
– What’s Next For RETRIBUTION
Speaking of Ali, last night saw his RETRIBUTION faction implode. All of the group walked out on him, with T-Bar and Mace hitting him with High Justice. But with the leader seemingly kicked out, what is next for the rest of the members?
Podcast
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1
Happy Women’s History Month! To celebrate, Dan is taking a walk through the history of women’s wrestling with a multi-episode feature. In Part 1, it’s a look at Mildred Burke, Mae Young, and the Fabulous Moolah! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete
WWE Raw Preview (3/22): Rhea Ripley Debuts, WWE Fastlane Fallout Takes Place
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1
Booker T Questions AEW Signing Former WWE Stars
Randy Orton Reveals His Five Dream Matches Against WWE Legends
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
Results21 hours ago
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE15 hours ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
NJPW1 day ago
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
-
WWE16 hours ago
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
-
WWE19 hours ago
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Could Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
-
NWA22 hours ago
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!