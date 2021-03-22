Connect with us

Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release

Published

3 hours ago

on

Andrade Released

Andrade has given his first full comments since his WWE release, where he took the time to thank several people who have helped him.

Yesterday WWE confirmed the news that the former United States Champion had been granted his release, bringing his time with the company to an end.


Today, he publicly thanked Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman for the support that they’ve given him during his time with the company.

Andrade does have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to his contract, so he won’t be able to work for any other company for the foreseeable future. But his clause will expire the weekend of June 20, making him a free agent from that point in time.

 

Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete

Published

13 mins ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Fans may not have to wait very long to see Andrade’s return to the ring.

Most wrestlers leaving WWE are contractually bound by a non-compete clause that keeps them from appearing elsewhere, generally for the first 90 days after being released. However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Andrade is under no such restriction.


It was reported last night just moments after WWE Fastlane went off the air that Andrade had been granted his release, which he requested the week before while backstage at Monday Night Raw. He has not appeared on WWE television since October.

What that means legally is that Andrade could show up as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, unless he quietly came to an agreement with WWE to take that option off the table.

ROH World Champion RUSH has been very vocal about reuniting with his former Los Ingobernables co-founder in Ring of Honor. The promotion is still batch recording content during long production bubbles. IMPACT Wrestling has already recorded most of their content through their Rebellion pay-per-view in April.

Wrestling News

WWE Raw Preview (3/22): Rhea Ripley Debuts, WWE Fastlane Fallout Takes Place

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Rhea Ripley

Tonight’s WWE Raw will see all the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, as well as a major debut in the women’s division. It is set to be an important night for the red brand as the build towards WWE WrestleMania 37 will really heat up.

– WWE Fastlane Fallout


There will no doubt be fallout taking place from WWE Fastlane tonight, where we will see what is next for everyone who competed on the show.

– Rhea Ripley Debuts

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley will be making her long-awaited debut on WWE Raw tonight. It’s unclear if she will be wrestling or just cutting a promo, but The Nightmare will officially be a member of the roster from tonight.

– Bobby Lashley/Drew McIntyre Build

From the red brand, Bobby Lashley facing Drew McIntyre is the big match that is being built for WWE WrestleMania 37, and that build will certainly continue on this show.

– Riddle Needs A New Challenger

After dispatching Mustafa Ali once again at WWE Fastlane, Riddle now needs a new challenger for his United States Championship. But who will step up heading into WrestleMania?

– What’s Next For RETRIBUTION

Speaking of Ali, last night saw his RETRIBUTION faction implode. All of the group walked out on him, with T-Bar and Mace hitting him with High Justice. But with the leader seemingly kicked out, what is next for the rest of the members?

Podcast

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Happy Women’s History Month!  To celebrate, Dan is taking a walk through the history of women’s wrestling with a multi-episode feature.  In Part 1, it’s a look at Mildred Burke, Mae Young, and the Fabulous Moolah!  Listen here:

Play Episode 132


As always, feel free to subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

