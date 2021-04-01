Andre Memorial Battle Royal, 4-Way Title Match Announced For 4/9 SmackDown

WWE has announced several WrestleMania-worthy items for a special pre-WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown next week.

A fatal four-way SmackDown Tag Team Championship match will take place as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will defend against The Street Profits, Dominik & Rey Mysterio, and Otis & Chad Gable.

Additionally, the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal will take place with 22 participants announced from both Raw and SmackDown.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

It’s also been confirmed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan will have one final confrontation before headlining night two of WrestleMania.

WWE is reportedly pre-taping this SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania week. The April 9th episode will air in between a two-night TakeOver and the two nights of WrestleMania 37.

