Anna Jay Discusses Dustin Rhodes’ Influence In AEW’s Women’s Matches
AEW’s Anna Jay recently took the time to praise Dustin Rhodes, discussing how influential he has been in helping the women’s matches.
The AEW star was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where she spoke about the impact that Dustin is having on the division behind the scenes.
“A lot of the times, Dustin’s our coach for the women, and a lot of times he’ll kind of say the layout that he likes or what he envisions for us. And then we’ll kind of go off and say what we want to do or what move do you want to head and stuff like that,” Jay revealed. “So it’s kind of half and half.”
Jay also spoke about how Dustin does a lot of the training with the women as well, which she says helps as he knows how they all work.
“It’s cool because he does the training for the women, so he kind of knows how all of us move and what moves we do and how we wrestle,” Jay noted. “It’s cool that he gets to be our coach for the matches because he already kind of has an idea in his head about how everything will work. He’s been so helpful to all of us to.
“Go to training and he pretty much coaches all the women’s matches, like you said, besides Kenny with Shida, but he’s helped me ton. He’s really cares too, so it’s nice to have someone who knows all your moves, knows what you can do [well] and help you look good when you go out there because that’s important, especially for me being new.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cody Rhodes Claims He Will Beat Peter Avalon In Under One Minute
Cody Rhodes will be going one on one with Peter Avalon on AEW Dynamite this week, and he is supremely confident heading into the show.
Cody has taken to social media ahead of the match and has claimed that he is going to defeat Avalon in under 60 seconds.
I’m gonna’ beat him in probably less than 60 seconds, so second by second is an accurate metric. https://t.co/JEyE8LoUOU
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 17, 2021
As well as that match, the following has also been confirmed for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes
- Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)
- Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)
- Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
- Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor
- Jon Moxley in action
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #2)
While it’s still early on in 2021, the wrestling world has set a high standard for in-ring quality so far from last week and all of the shows continued in that mindset here. The shows were all varied and while not everything worked for each show, there were a lot of positives to takeaway.
A week that featured huge title matches, fantastic promos, and even some fireballs being thrown in for good measure has been enough to keep everyone entertained. But, which show was the strongest of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw has been a struggle as of late, and sadly this show didn’t change that run of form for the red brand. It was clear the show had been hurt by COVID-19, with a lot of people missing and a lot pulling double duty on the night, so credit does deserve to be given for that. On that note, praise is deserved for Drew McIntyre too, for making his appearances via video, despite having a positive COVID test.
Sheamus and Keith Lee had a fun match as partners and as opponents on this show, but outside of that this show lacked a lot. Charlotte Flair facing Lacey Evans was nothing special, and using Ric frequently right now isn’t helping her character while having Riddle be beaten so easily feels like a mistake, even if it helps Bobby Lashley overall.
The whole show was built around Triple H returning for a one-off match with Randy Orton, which was all set up nicely. It was never going to be a full match, but it would’ve been nice to have given this a little longer. Obviously, the big talking point was the Alexa Bliss fire, some people loved it, others hated it. I personally, quite enjoy a little magic and ridiculousness when it’s done well, and this story is working so far, with this being a nice finish to the show.
5. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown kickstarted 2021 with a bang last week, but sadly this episode was a slight drop in quality. It was still a good show though, with lots of positives to take, especially in terms of the in-ring product, with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a particularly great match on this show.
The work with Billie Kay was a lot of fun, with her ‘punk’ vibes being fantastic comedy, while the storyline with King Corbin and the Mysterio family continues to be put together well. Jey Uso had a really good match with Shinsuke Nakamura too, who appears to be gaining a big push as a babyface, which is great to see.
However, there were elements that didn’t work, with Bayley’s new talk show and segment being a little awkward, while all of the build with Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce was a little dragged out and too repetitive from last week.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was another really fun show this week, with the brand continuing to put together some great work lately. Seeing the debut of Sha Samuels was great, as he is a real talent in the ring and on the microphone, and he had a nice hard-hitting encounter with Joe Coffey to kick off the show.
Jinny and Kay Lee Ray had a really nice promo segment to build to their title match, and it certainly built interest in their upcoming title match. Plus, Sam Gradwell and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match together, with WWE clearly looking to build Bate back up.
However, this show was really all about the main event. WALTER defending his NXT UK Championship didn’t disappoint. He and A-Kid had tremendous chemistry with this being a very hard-hitting encounter that didn’t let up from start to finish, with WALTER retaining, but A-Kid looking just as good in defeat.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a big week for IMPACT Wrestling with the Hard To Kill event taking place this weekend. While that PPV was a lot of fun, our focus is on the weekly edition of IMPACT, which on the whole was also a great show, building to the PPV in a really nice manner.
The opening women’s match got plenty of time and they didn’t disappoint, while the tag team match featuring Manik and Suicide was also a fast-paced and frantic bout. The storyline development between Eric Young’s group and Rhino and his men wasn’t really needed, with the match itself being incredibly average.
Moose’s squash victory was also dragged on a little too long, and he would’ve benefited from being a little quicker. However, the main event between Karl Anderson and Rich Swann was solid, and the post-match brawl built up the six-man tag team match for Hard To Kill perfectly, which is what was needed.
2. WWE NXT
Yet again the black and gold brand was very enjoyable this week. The show featured a lot of brilliant in-ring work, with a large focus being placed on tag team wrestling, with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic beginning, which brought plenty of fun bouts.
Grizzled Young Veterans showcased just how good they are, although, booking Ever-Rise as a babyface team here was odd, while MSK’s debut was very fun to see, with the former IMPACT stars seriously impressing. Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart had a good bout as well, while Xia Li’s character development continues to be done brilliantly.
Johnny Gargano’s match with Dexter Lumis was the only real disappointment of the show, as this didn’t quite connect. However, the work with Pete Dunne throughout the show was excellent, building him and his group up as a real threat, with Dunne facing Finn Balor being something that everyone should be excited for.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was incredibly exciting this week, with a lot of really good matches taking place. The show benefited from not having and big multi-man matches, with everything being crisp and to the point. PAC and Eddie Kingston had an excellent opening match which set the pace for the entire show, with this story being a lot of fun.
This show also saw the best piece of booking that Miro has had since he joined AEW. He was dominant and physical, and hopefully, this is how he’s used moving forwards. The Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage segment will likely be overlooked by most, but it was really good storytelling here as well.
Kenny Omega choosing The Good Brothers over the ‘Bucks is a nice twist, and FTR also had a fantastic tag team bout with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. The Waiting Room segment was fun and really shows Britt Baker at her best, meanwhile, Tay Conti and Serena Deeb had a fantastic match. The main event also delivered, like everything on this brilliant show, but the only nitpick I had was Sting’s appearance. Doing the same thing with him every week is already feeling stale, he is someone who should be used less frequently to make him feel more special, in my opinion.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 2
IMPACT Wrestling- 6
WWE NXT- 10
AEW Dynamite- 10
WWE NXT UK- 6
WWE SmackDown- 8
Kris Statlander Discusses Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division
AEW’s Kris Statlander recently spoke in-depth about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has faced within its first two years.
Statlander has been one of the top stars for the company so far, although she has been out of action since June 2020 after suffering a high-grade ACL tear.
When speaking during a Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A, Statlander spoke honestly about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has suffered from so far.
“It’s valid to accept criticism, but people have to remember that almost every single girl that got signed has never worked on TV before. A lot of men on the roster have worked on TV, and if they haven’t they’re working with people who have been on TV. We’re just learning as we go. We’re trying our hardest and doing training before TV every single taping. People that think we’re sitting on our butts and hoping things will be handed to us; we’re trying as hard as we can. There’s only so much we can do and only so much time we can get in a two hour show. There’s Dark, obviously, but it’s not live TV. People need to give it time. A lot of these girls, including myself, are working on TV for the first time and we’re not doing matches each week. I believe that we can do better, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s going to take time and everyone has to accept that,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
