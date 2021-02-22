All Elite Wrestling has announced that wrestler Anna Jay sustained a shoulder injury while training. The injury is serious enough that she will require surgery on her shoulder, and will be out of action from anywhere between 6-12 months.

The Dark Order star was slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. In fact, her first round match against Dr. Britt Baker DMD was set to take place this evening on the official AEW YouTube account. She will be replaced by Madi Wrenkowski, a student of fellow tournament competitor Thunder Rosa.

Anna Jay was trained by QT Marshall and Ray Lloyd, signing with AEW shortly after wrestling her first professional matches. She was featured consistently on DARK in 2020 after joining forces with The Dark Order.