Announcement: New Site Has Launched, Please Send Your Feedback, PW Now Hiring New Staff

By onWrestling News

What’s up wrestling fans?

Thank you all for your patience as we completed the process of the site relaunch. We are aware of some technical issues which still need to be addressed, and we will be finishing up any and all fixes throughout the weekend.

In the meantime, we want to know how you feel about the new site, and encourage you to email us your thoughts and suggestions so we can implement them in the coming weeks. Please send any and all comments to [email protected], or you can email me directly at [email protected]

You can also leave your feedback in the Disqus comment section at the bottom of this article!

Additionally, we are seeking new staff for the site, particularly someone who can contribute interview transcriptions, as well as general news posting, so if you are interested in applying for the role, please email us at [email protected] We are also looking for people who enjoy reviewing major wrestling events, and can bring a unique, objective voice to our team.

Thanks again for your continued support of PW, and we hope you enjoy the new site!

-Nick Paglino

Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com. You can email him at [email protected]

  • Amy McKendree

    So far, I am loving the new site. I like the look and how easy it is to use. It has a classic feel when I pop in to read the latest news. It is also nice to see pics of those who made this site possible. I haven’t had any glitches or problems with the site, which is great. I can’t say anything negative about the new site. It looks great, keep up the excellent work!