WWE Reportedly Pulls Annual Battle Royals From WrestleMania 36

WWE has confirmed to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will not be taking place at WrestleMania 36, as originally planned.

As previously reported, WWE will be airing this year’s two-day event from multiple closed locations as a means to limit the number of individuals in any one venue at the same time. This is of course due to the spread of global pandemic COVID-19, which has forced strict limitations on public gatherings in the U.S.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced in 2014 and has been won by Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman. The women’s incarnation of the bout was introduced in 2018, won by Naomi and Carmella.