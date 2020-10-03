Anonymous WWE Superstars Speak On RETRIBUTION Faction: “Like Something Out Of A Bad Movie”

On the August 3 edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE began a story wherein a masked group of invaders clad in all black set fire to the generators powering the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

In the two months that followed, the assailants continued to cause trouble in various forms, originally terrorizing both Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, before becoming exclusive to the red brand for a reason that has still not been explained.

The faction was eventually named RETRIBUTION, and revealed themselves to be a collective of disgruntled and disenchanted former NXT Superstars and/or developmental talents who feel they were sold a false bill of goods when signing with the company.

Fans and critics alike have been heavily negative about many aspects of the group, hitting a fever pitch when they announced their identities and new names: T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne), MACE (Dio Madden), RECKONING (Mia Yim) and RETALIATION (Mercedes Martinez).

Fightful Select recently spoke with four WWE Superstars about the new faction, who shared their own critiques about how RETRIBUTION has been handled since first arriving on television.

“I feel bad for Mia [Yim] and Mercedes [Martinez],” an anonymous woman from the Monday Night Raw brand noted. “It’s a good spot, but they’ve worked so long and are facing a battle to not make this look as dumb as it is.”

Another wrestler from the Smackdown brand told Fightful that the roster was not told why RETRIBUTION was taken off Friday nights. In fact, those the website spoke to said they weren’t given any information on long-term plans for the group since their arrival.

Easily the biggest eye-roller so far, as noted, has been their bizarre choice of names, especially considering that most of the members were semi-established or fully established names on the NXT brand before being called up. One anonymous source called it “something out of a bad movie or game”.

RETRIBUTION was off television this week, as the entire group was quarantined following a COVID-19 scare.