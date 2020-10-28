Another COVID-19 Outbreak At The WWE Performance Center

Another COVID-19 outbreak swept through the WWE Performance Center in Orlando late last week.

Dave Meltzer reports that those at the Performance Center last Friday, October 3 were sent home and instructed to quarantine for the standard two-week period, regardless of testing negative or positive for the disease.

There are conflicting reports on what that could mean for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc show. While a single source confirmed to F4WOnline.com that none of the television regulars tested positive, that doesn’t necessarily mean some of them weren’t asked to quarantine.

Apparently, WWE still plans to have upwards of 100 fans in attendance at the revamped Capitol Wrestling Center inside the P.C. for tonight’s show. Chosen fans are reportedly tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday nights.