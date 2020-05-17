Another Name Announced For AEW’s Upcoming Casino Ladder Match

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed former world tag team champion Frankie Kazarian for the upcoming Casino Ladder Match taking place next weekend at AEW Double or Nothing.

Kazarian will join his tag team partner Scorpio Sky who was announced for the match earlier in the week. Other announced competitors include Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Kip Sabian and Rey Fenix, with two more names to be announced in the coming days.

The rules of the match have officially been explained. Two men will start in the ring with the remaining seven competitors entering in 90-second intervals. A symbolic poker chip will be hanging high above the ring, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity.