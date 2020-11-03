Another Name Joins Men’s Survivor Series Team For Monday Night Raw

Braun Strowman is going to Survivor Series.

The “Monster Among Men” pinned the “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus in a triple threat match, also involving “Limitless” Keith Lee, tonight on Monday Night Raw to qualify for the red brand men’s team at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Self-proclaimed team leader AJ Styles foolishly tried to get all three men on the same page, but there was simply too much bad blood and ego between Strowman and Lee. It did not help that Sheamus will drop just about anyone for the sake of a good fight.

Styles, Lee, Strowman and Sheamus will need to find one more partner for Team Raw heading into a traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team match at Survivor Series. They’ll battle a team from Friday Night Smackdown, including Kevin Owens and Jey Uso.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22.