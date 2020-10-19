Another Podcast Coming To The WWE Network This Month

Veteran ring announcer Lillian Garcia has announced that her popular podcast, Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia, will be arriving on the WWE Network starting Monday, October 26.

Garcia has interviewed numerous personalities both in and outside of the wrestling industry on her show, and is known for being able to pull very personal, oftentimes emotional stories out of her guests. Chasing Glory has been on a temporary hiatus since June, but some of her more recent interviews include MVP, JTG and Keith Lee.

WWE has been doubling down on adding new podcast content to its streaming network recently. After The Bell with Corey Graves, Swerve City with Isaiah Scott and a show featuring Sam Roberts will be joining Broken Skull Sessions, Uncool with Alexa Bliss and more.