Another Raw Name Qualifies For Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio has officially qualified for the 2020 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, defeating Buddy Murphy this evening on Monday Night Raw.

Mysterio joins Aleister Black, who defeated newcomer Austin Theory in a hard-fought match, and Apollo Crews, who defeated returning veteran MVP, as qualifiers for the red brand. Daniel Bryan has also qualified from the Smackdown brand, leaving two spots remaining.

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on Sunday, May 10th. For the first time in history, qualified Superstars will literally have to “climb the corporate ladder” in a battle from the ground floor to the roof of WWE headquarters, in order to retrieve the coveted briefcase.