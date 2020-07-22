Another Recently Released WWE Superstar Heading To IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling aired a vignette on Tuesday night’s show on AXS TV advertising the impending arrival of Brian Myers, the wrestler formerly known as Curt Hawkins.

Myers has been wrestling for 16 years, getting his start in New York alongside future WWE tag team partner Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder). The two signed a developmental deal and ended up in Deep South Wrestling competing as the Majors Brothers, before moving up to the rebooted ECW brand.

The former “Edgehead” is a two-time WWE tag team champion, but as some may recall, he is also a former TNA World Tag Team Champion. Myers came over during the acquisition of Jeff Jarrett’s GFW promotion, and teamed with Trevor Lee (now Cameron Grimes in NXT) to win the belts.

IMPACT has not announced exactly when Myers will arrive. Earlier this week they taped several episodes of television, with the first airing on Tuesday.