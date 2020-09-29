Another Smackdown Star Traded To WWE Raw One Week Before Draft, New Tag Team Debuts

It was recently announced that Mandy Rose had been traded to the Monday Night Raw brand, in what was thought to be a new foil in the ongoing feud between Heavy Machinery, The Miz and John Morrison on Friday Night Smackdown.

Mandy finally arrived on Raw this evening along with another member of the blue brand, Dana Brooke, who has inexplicably been traded to Monday nights as well. WWE did not give a reason for Dana’s trade, nor did they specify who had been traded to Smackdown as a result.

What makes the situation even more confusing is that WWE has a two-part draft that will completely shakeup both brands starting in less than two weeks.

Mandy and Dana teamed up together to score a short tag team victory over Lana and Natalya. After the match, the two cut a backstage promo claiming they were coming for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.