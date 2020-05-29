Another Top WWE NXT Star Reportedly Moving To Raw Or SmackDown Soon

It has been widely reported recently that Matt Riddle will be joining the WWE SmackDown brand in the very near future, but it appears that he isn’t the only WWE NXT Superstar making the move.

Continue reading if you want to know who the superstar is *Potential Spoilers:*

According to a report by Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, Dominik Dijakovic will also be called up to either Raw or SmackDown shortly. There was no date given for when this will happen, but it is expected to be in the near future.

Dijakovic hasn’t been part of WWE NXT since the May 6 episode where he was defeated by Johnny Gargano. Since being part of the brand, Dijakovic has impressed with his performances with his feud against Keith Lee being his most memorable.

Fightful Select had previously reported that more NXT call-ups were planned alongside Riddle, therefore it does seem very likely that this will be happening.