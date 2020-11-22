Another WWE Hall Of Famer & More Names Arrive In Orlando Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

It appears that there might be more legends involved in tonight’s show, as more names have been spotted in Orlando ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

It has been reported that the likes of Kane, The Godfather, and Savio Vega were going to be on hand tonight for The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell,’ but now more names have been seen in Orlando.

WWE Hall Of Famer, Rikishi is in Orlando, and he shared an image of the famous Bone Street Krew at the airport on social media, including The Undertaker. It is unknown if these wrestlers will be involved in the segment on-screen, of if they will just be on-hand backstage.