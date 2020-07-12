Another WWE NXT Star Reportedly Also Called Up To The Main Roster Recently

Recently, several names such as Austin Theory and Riddick Moss have been moved to the main roster, and another WWE NXT star has also been called up.

Other names such as Bianca Belair and Matt Riddle have also joined the main roster, and according to Fightful Select, Vanessa Borne has also been moved to the main roster.

While she has yet to actually debut on either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown, Vanessa Borne has been moved to the main roster earlier this year. This is why she hasn’t been seen on WWE NXT television for a while now.

Borne has reportedly moved out of Florida now, but she is still flying back to keep in contact with WWE. She is expected to be in a similar situation as Riddick Moss in that she was promoted following her signing a new deal.

There is currently no word on when Borne is actually going to make her debut and what plans the company has for her.