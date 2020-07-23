Another WWE NXT Superstar Joins The Robert Stone Brand

The Robert Stone Brand has had a rocky start so far in the world of WWE NXT, but this week the manager managed to pick up a brand new recruit.

Originally, The Robert Stone Brand’s big star was Chelsea Green, but it didn’t take too long for her to fire him from his services. This led him to Aliyah, who has been the most loyal member of the group so far, doing everything possible to impress.

Robert Stone spent several weeks trying to persuade Rhea Ripley to join the group, but that fell flat as well, with the former NXT Women’s Champion just destroying Robert Stone in the ring.

However, he has managed to sign a brand new client as Mercedes Martinez has officially joined The Robert Stone Brand. After attacking Shotzi Blackheart on WWE NXT, Martinez found Robert Stone backstage and made it clear he only wants him to deal with things she has no interest in, such as booking matches while she focuses on the in-ring work.