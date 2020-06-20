Anthem Statement On Allegations Made Against IMPACT Wrestling Stars

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, has released the following statement regarding recent allegations made against some of its wrestlers:

“It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers. We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action.”

While Anthem did not specifically name anyone in their statement, numerous wrestlers and wrestling personalities across the entire industry have been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct through a social media outpouring using the hashtag “SpeakingOut”.

David Lagana cut ties as the NWA Vice President after allegations of assault came out against him, independent wrestler David Starr has been ostracized by multiple promotions, and WWE has released multiple statements today about Matt Riddle, Jordan Devlin and Jack Gallagher. The later has been released by the company.