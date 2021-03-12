All Elite Wrestling star Anthony Bowens, one half of The Acclaimed, has already undergone surgery to repair a recent knee injury, believed to be sustained in a match against The Inner Circle back in February.

The news was first reported by PWInsider.com. It’s estimated that Bowens will be back in action within six to eight weeks time, potentially putting him on track for a return to the ring before AEW Double or Nothing on May 29.

Bowens’ tag team partner Max Caster may continue to compete in the meantime. He was a part of the six-man Face of the Revolution ladder match at last weekend’s pay-per-view, and while he didn’t quite manage to take down the literal brass ring — that honor went to Scorpio Sky – it was easily the highest profile match in Caster’s career thus far.