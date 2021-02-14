Anthony Joshua Reveals He Wants To Join WWE After Boxing

Mercedes Martinez recently spoke about her decision to sign with WWE ahead of her WWE NXT Women’s Championship match.

Martinez originally took part in WWE’s two Mae Young Classic tournaments, but she was still an independent wrestlers at that point, and she even made an appearance for AEW before she signed with WWE. When speaking with Solo Wrestling, Martinez discussed why she signed with the company.

“I think WWE is everyone’s ultimate goal,” Martinez said. “It was always my ultimate goal to come to WWE, and I didn’t know in reality if I was actually ever going to make it here. After 20 years in the business, it’s one of those things that you kind of leave behind in the back of your head. Like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get there when I get there, [but] it may not be a thing.’”

In the time in between Martinez’s two WWE runs, she wrestled a couple of times for AEW. Martinez says wrestling for other promotions was just a part of her journey, and she was more than happy to leave working as a freelancer behind in favor of signing with WWE.

“So you want to look at other outlets, whether it’s wrestling overseas or the other companies, but once the WWE contacted me I had no issues whatsoever signing that contract,” Martinez said. “[WWE was] definitely always the go. Even if I didn’t get to be part of WWE, I knew that I would still be wrestling for a couple more years. My career was winding down and this was just an opportunity that I had to get, and an opportunity that I really needed. It’s just the combination of all the hard work that I have done, and it just so happens that it came almost at my 20th year [in my] career.”