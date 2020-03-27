AOP’s Rezar Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Bicep Injury

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AOP’s Rezar has undergone surgery this week for the bicep injury that he recently suffered.

The member of Seth Rollins’ group suffered a bicep injury in March and has been on the injured list ever since. But Rezar has had surgery, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The injury is set to be a longstanding one for Rezar, who is set to miss the majority of the year now with the injury. This follows on from a tough 2019 for the tag team after Akam’s leg injury kept the duo off-screen for most of the year.